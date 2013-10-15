Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bluegrass Hits

Bluegrass Hits

Various Artists

Master Classics  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Foggy Mountain Breakdown

Earl Scruggs

2:43

2

Feuding Banjos

The Country Bluegrass Hillbillies

1:58

3

Rawhide

Bill Monroe

2:36

4

King Kong Kitchie Kitchie Ki-Me-O

Chubby Parker

3:09

5

Cumberland Gap

The Osbourne Brothers

1:28

6

Black Mountain Rag

Glen Campbell

2:23

7

Strutting on the Strings

The Country Gentlemen

2:31

8

Barefoot Nellie

Don RenoRed Smiley

2:16

9

Solo Banjo Man

Lee Schmidt

2:33

10

Blue Ridge Mountain Blues

Bill Clifton

2:26

11

That Banjo Rag

The Banjo Kings

2:29

12

Little Birdie

Wade Mainer

2:49

13

Barnyard Banjo Pickin'

David "Stringbean" Akeman

2:21

14

Dooley

The Dillards

2:04

15

Floggin' the Banjo

JoeRose Lee Maphis

2:06

16

Let Me Be Your Salty Dog

Morris Brothers

2:37

17

The Man with the Banjo

 🅴

The Ames Brothers

2:54

18

Orange Blossom Special

JerrySky

2:49

19

Missing in Action

Jim Eanes

3:03

20

Wabash Cannon Ball

Roy HallHis Blue Ridge Entertainers

2:29

21

Banjo Boy

George Formby

2:16

22

Save It, Save It

Jimmy Martin

2:00

23

Going Back to Old Kentucky

Hobo Jack Adkins

2:05

24

Pain in My Heart

The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers

2:43

25

Jesse James

Toby Stroud

3:03

26

Hit Parade of Love

Jimmy Martin

2:32

27

Nine Pound Hammer

JimJesse

2:07

28

Happy Valley Special

Bailey Brothers

2:21

29

Holston Valley Breakdown

Red BelcherThe Kentucky Ridgerunners

2:50

30

Heebie Jeebies (Shimmy One-Step)

Harry ReserFrank Banta

3:10

