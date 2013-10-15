Bluegrass Hits

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Earl Scruggs
2
Feuding Banjos
The Country Bluegrass Hillbillies
3
Rawhide
Bill Monroe
4
King Kong Kitchie Kitchie Ki-Me-O
Chubby Parker
5
Cumberland Gap
The Osbourne Brothers
6
Black Mountain Rag
Glen Campbell
7
Strutting on the Strings
The Country Gentlemen
8
Barefoot Nellie
Don RenoRed Smiley
9
Solo Banjo Man
Lee Schmidt
10
Blue Ridge Mountain Blues
Bill Clifton
11
That Banjo Rag
The Banjo Kings
12
Little Birdie
Wade Mainer
13
Barnyard Banjo Pickin'
David "Stringbean" Akeman
14
Dooley
The Dillards
15
Floggin' the Banjo
JoeRose Lee Maphis
16
Let Me Be Your Salty Dog
Morris Brothers
17
The Man with the Banjo
The Ames Brothers
18
Orange Blossom Special
JerrySky
19
Missing in Action
Jim Eanes
20
Wabash Cannon Ball
Roy HallHis Blue Ridge Entertainers
21
Banjo Boy
George Formby
22
Save It, Save It
Jimmy Martin
23
Going Back to Old Kentucky
Hobo Jack Adkins
24
Pain in My Heart
The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers
25
Jesse James
Toby Stroud
26
Hit Parade of Love
27
Nine Pound Hammer
JimJesse
28
Happy Valley Special
Bailey Brothers
29
Holston Valley Breakdown
Red BelcherThe Kentucky Ridgerunners
30
Heebie Jeebies (Shimmy One-Step)
Harry ReserFrank Banta
Live from the Usa and European Tours
Iper
02.16
I Saw the Light: Country Gospel Classics, Vol. 2
Atra Bilis
Graceful
Показать ещё