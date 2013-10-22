Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Psych-Out Christmas

Psych-Out Christmas

Various Artists

Cleopatra Records  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Christmas Monster Party (Intro)

Len Maxwell

1:34

2

Christmas Time (Is Here Again)

Elephant Stone

2:16

3

It's Christmas Day

The Cosmonauts

4:14

4

Silent Night

QuintronMiss Pussycat

2:36

5

Jul Song

Dark Horses

4:34

6

What Child Is This?

Sleepy Sun

5:06

7

No More Christmas Blues

The Vacant Lots

2:06

8

Time of the Season

Sons Of Hippies

3:52

9

Santa Claus

The Fuzztones

2:51

10

Christmas Tears

Eli Cook

4:12

11

Little Drummer Boy

Movements

3:50

12

Jingle Bell Rock

QuintronMiss Pussycat

1:24

13

Frosty the Snowman

The Candy Store

2:25

14

Run Rudolph Run

Psychic Ills

4:02

15

Mele Kalikimaka

Dead Meadow

4:14

16

Here Comes Santa Claus

He 5

2:30

17

White Christmas (Guitar Stooge Version)

Iggy Pop

3:44

