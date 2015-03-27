The Karaoke Channel - Sing Easy Skankin' Ska & Reggae Party

Слушатели
The Karaoke Channel
1
Sunday Morning (In the Style of No Doubt) [Karaoke Version]
2
Sunday Morning
3
The Impression That I Get (In the Style of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones) [Karaoke Version]
4
The Impression That I Get
5
Date Rape (In the Style of Sublime) [Karaoke Version]
6
Date Rape
7
Smoke Two Joints (In the Style of the Toyes) [Karaoke Version]
8
Smoke Two Joints
9
I Shot the Sheriff (In the Style of Bob Marley & The Wailers) [Karaoke Version]
10
I Shot the Sheriff
11
Pressure Drop (In the Style of Toots & The Maytals) [Karaoke Version]
12
Pressure Drop
13
The Harder They Come (In the Style of Jimmy Cliff) [Karaoke Version]
14
The Harder They Come
Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3
