Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Sing Easy Skankin' Ska & Reggae Party

The Karaoke Channel - Sing Easy Skankin' Ska & Reggae Party

The Karaoke Channel

2015 Stingray Music Group  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Sunday Morning (In the Style of No Doubt) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:32

2

Sunday Morning

The Karaoke Channel

4:33

3

The Impression That I Get (In the Style of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:08

4

The Impression That I Get

The Karaoke Channel

3:08

5

Date Rape (In the Style of Sublime) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:39

6

Date Rape

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:39

7

Smoke Two Joints (In the Style of the Toyes) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:41

8

Smoke Two Joints

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:41

9

I Shot the Sheriff (In the Style of Bob Marley & The Wailers) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:41

10

I Shot the Sheriff

The Karaoke Channel

4:40

11

Pressure Drop (In the Style of Toots & The Maytals) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:02

12

Pressure Drop

The Karaoke Channel

2:55

13

The Harder They Come (In the Style of Jimmy Cliff) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:18

14

The Harder They Come

The Karaoke Channel

3:10

1

Sunday Morning (In the Style of No Doubt) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:32

2

Sunday Morning

The Karaoke Channel

4:33

3

The Impression That I Get (In the Style of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:08

4

The Impression That I Get

The Karaoke Channel

3:08

5

Date Rape (In the Style of Sublime) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:39

6

Date Rape

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:39

7

Smoke Two Joints (In the Style of the Toyes) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:41

8

Smoke Two Joints

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:41

9

I Shot the Sheriff (In the Style of Bob Marley & The Wailers) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:41

10

I Shot the Sheriff

The Karaoke Channel

4:40

11

Pressure Drop (In the Style of Toots & The Maytals) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:02

12

Pressure Drop

The Karaoke Channel

2:55

13

The Harder They Come (In the Style of Jimmy Cliff) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:18

14

The Harder They Come

The Karaoke Channel

3:10

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)

Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3