Альбом
Постер альбома The World Of Celtic Harp

The World Of Celtic Harp

The World Players

Copyright Records  • Музыка мира  • 2005

1

The Lamb's Fold

The World Players

1:14

2

The Willow Tree

The World Players

2:09

3

Farewell To Happy Llangyfelach

The World Players

2:29

4

Two Manx Dances: Berry Dhone / Mona's Delight

The World Players

3:02

5

The Cockle Gatherer

The World Players

1:41

6

Jezebel Carol

The World Players

2:12

7

Lord Willoughby

The World Players

1:22

8

Kill Cash

The World Players

2:01

9

Sheep Under The Snow

The World Players

2:10

10

Willie Drooned In Yarrow

The World Players

2:43

11

Mary Young And Fair

The World Players

2:49

12

The Banks Of The Suir

The World Players

1:47

13

All Through The Night

The World Players

2:15

14

Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes

The World Players

1:52

15

The Rising Of The Lark

The World Players

1:36

16

My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose

The World Players

1:39

17

Royal Dream / Winter Has Gone

The World Players

2:56

18

Scarborough Fayre

The World Players

1:35

19

The Queen's Marsh

The World Players

2:29

20

Flowers Of The Forest

The World Players

3:39

21

Skye Boat Song

The World Players

1:48

22

The Foggy Dew

The World Players

2:08

23

Gather Ye Rosebuds

The World Players

1:11

24

Harp Of Gold

The World Players

1:58

25

Cornish Dance

The World Players

2:02

26

Keel Row/Hundred Pipers

The World Players

2:28

27

Royal Lament

The World Players

2:18

28

Ned Of The Hill

The World Players

3:26

29

The Silkie

The World Players

1:10

