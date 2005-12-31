The World Of Celtic Harp

Слушатели
The World Players
1
The Lamb's Fold
2
The Willow Tree
3
Farewell To Happy Llangyfelach
4
Two Manx Dances: Berry Dhone / Mona's Delight
5
The Cockle Gatherer
6
Jezebel Carol
7
Lord Willoughby
8
Kill Cash
9
Sheep Under The Snow
10
Willie Drooned In Yarrow
11
Mary Young And Fair
12
The Banks Of The Suir
13
All Through The Night
14
Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes
15
The Rising Of The Lark
16
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
17
Royal Dream / Winter Has Gone
18
Scarborough Fayre
19
The Queen's Marsh
20
Flowers Of The Forest
21
Skye Boat Song
22
The Foggy Dew
23
Gather Ye Rosebuds
24
Harp Of Gold
25
Cornish Dance
26
Keel Row/Hundred Pipers
27
Royal Lament
28
Ned Of The Hill
29
The Silkie
