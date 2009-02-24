Wales - The Land of Song

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Shannon Mercer
1
Y Fwyalchen (The Blackbird)
Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort
2
Codiad Yr Hedydd (The Rising of the Lark)
3
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi (St. David's Day)
4
Suo Gân (Slumber Song)
5
Y Gog Lwydlas (The Grey Cuckoo)
6
Naid Tros Lannerch (A Leap O'er the Glade)
7
Y Gŵydd (The Loom)
8
Hyo Y Frwynen (The Magic of the Rush)
9
Fenyw Fwyn (Gentle Maid)
10
Ar Lan Y Môr (Down by the Sea)
11
Crwth ("Welsh String Instrument")
12
Dafydd A Gareg Wen (David of the White Rock)
13
Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn (The Blooming Wheat)
14
Dacw Fuwch! (Look! A Cow!)
15
Y Deryn Pur (The Gentle Dove)
Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir with Shannon Mercer Live at Glen Gould Studio
Bach and the Liturgical Year: Arias for Soprano and Organ Chorales
Mondonville: Pièces de clavecin avec voix ou violon, Op. 5
English Fancies
English Fancy
Love – The Best of Jazz for Romancin'
Спроси маму: Как общаться с клиентами и подтвердить правоту своей бизнес-идеи, если все кругом врут?
Сочельник
Beethoven: Concerto pour piano No. 5 "Empereur" (Mono version)
Au coeur de l'âme Yiddish
Clean Whisper
Показать ещё