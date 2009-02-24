Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Wales - The Land of Song

Wales - The Land of Song

Shannon Mercer

Analekta  • Классическая музыка  • 2009

1

Y Fwyalchen (The Blackbird)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

2:35

2

Codiad Yr Hedydd (The Rising of the Lark)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

2:15

3

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi (St. David's Day)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:18

4

Suo Gân (Slumber Song)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:28

5

Y Gog Lwydlas (The Grey Cuckoo)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:44

6

Naid Tros Lannerch (A Leap O'er the Glade)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:37

7

Y Gŵydd (The Loom)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:21

8

Hyo Y Frwynen (The Magic of the Rush)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:15

9

Fenyw Fwyn (Gentle Maid)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:12

10

Ar Lan Y Môr (Down by the Sea)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:18

11

Crwth ("Welsh String Instrument")

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:14

12

Dafydd A Gareg Wen (David of the White Rock)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:15

13

Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn (The Blooming Wheat)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:21

14

Dacw Fuwch! (Look! A Cow!)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:07

15

Y Deryn Pur (The Gentle Dove)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:11

1

Y Fwyalchen (The Blackbird)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

2:35

2

Codiad Yr Hedydd (The Rising of the Lark)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

2:15

3

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi (St. David's Day)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:18

4

Suo Gân (Slumber Song)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:28

5

Y Gog Lwydlas (The Grey Cuckoo)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:44

6

Naid Tros Lannerch (A Leap O'er the Glade)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:37

7

Y Gŵydd (The Loom)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:21

8

Hyo Y Frwynen (The Magic of the Rush)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:15

9

Fenyw Fwyn (Gentle Maid)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:12

10

Ar Lan Y Môr (Down by the Sea)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:18

11

Crwth ("Welsh String Instrument")

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:14

12

Dafydd A Gareg Wen (David of the White Rock)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

4:15

13

Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn (The Blooming Wheat)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:21

14

Dacw Fuwch! (Look! A Cow!)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

5:07

15

Y Deryn Pur (The Gentle Dove)

Sean DagherShannon MercerAmanda KeesmaatSky Consort

3:11

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir with Shannon Mercer Live at Glen Gould Studio

Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir with Shannon Mercer Live at Glen Gould Studio

Постер альбома Bach and the Liturgical Year: Arias for Soprano and Organ Chorales

Bach and the Liturgical Year: Arias for Soprano and Organ Chorales

Постер альбома Mondonville: Pièces de clavecin avec voix ou violon, Op. 5

Mondonville: Pièces de clavecin avec voix ou violon, Op. 5

Постер альбома English Fancies

English Fancies

Постер альбома English Fancy

English Fancy

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Love – The Best of Jazz for Romancin'

Love – The Best of Jazz for Romancin'

Постер альбома Спроси маму: Как общаться с клиентами и подтвердить правоту своей бизнес-идеи, если все кругом врут?

Спроси маму: Как общаться с клиентами и подтвердить правоту своей бизнес-идеи, если все кругом врут?

Постер альбома Сочельник

Сочельник

JRRWL
2021
Постер альбома Beethoven: Concerto pour piano No. 5 "Empereur" (Mono version)

Beethoven: Concerto pour piano No. 5 "Empereur" (Mono version)

Постер альбома Au coeur de l'âme Yiddish

Au coeur de l'âme Yiddish

Постер альбома Clean Whisper

Clean Whisper