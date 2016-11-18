Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Winter Party!

Winter Party!

Caspar Babypants

Aurora Elephant Music  • Детская  • 2016

1

Deck the Halls

Caspar Babypants

2:51

2

Joy to the World

Caspar Babypants

2:43

3

Candle in the Snow

Caspar Babypants

3:00

4

Jingle Bells

Caspar Babypants

3:05

5

Winter Party

Caspar Babypants

3:10

6

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Caspar Babypants

2:07

7

Candy Cane

Caspar Babypants

2:18

8

Pumpkin in the Pines

Caspar Babypants

3:32

9

Frozen Penguin

Caspar Babypants

2:34

10

O Christmas Tree

Caspar Babypants

3:11

11

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Caspar Babypants

3:51

12

Silent Night

Caspar Babypants

3:56

13

Days Gone By (Auld Lang Syne)

Caspar Babypants

3:49

14

Alphabet Christmas Lullaby

Caspar Babypants

4:45

