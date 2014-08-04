Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Turkey Shoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Turkey Shoot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Brian May

Dragon's Domain Recording / IFM  • Cаундтреки  • 2014

1

Opening Theme / Mountain Truckers

Brian May

4:15

2

At the Camp / Clean the Fish/ Seeds of Romance

Brian May

3:31

3

Compound Music / Punishment Theme

Brian May

3:10

4

Network Television / Ritter’s Symphony

Brian May

4:01

5

Escape at Dinner Time / Thatcher Loads Up

Brian May

5:14

6

Jungle Pursuit / Stalk in the Grass

Brian May

3:52

7

Break Back Sting / Ferrier in the Fernery

Brian May

3:08

8

Snake in the Mud / Waterfall Observer

Brian May

2:34

9

Burning Sensation

Brian May

3:13

10

Ferrier Fries

Brian May

2:11

11

Fight on the Sand

Brian May

3:09

12

Love in a Jugular Vein / Breakout

Brian May

3:14

13

Bombers Dive / End Credits

Brian May

4:37

14

All Deviants Assemble Immediately in Centre Compound (Bonus Track)

Brian May

0:24

1

Opening Theme / Mountain Truckers

Brian May

4:15

2

At the Camp / Clean the Fish/ Seeds of Romance

Brian May

3:31

3

Compound Music / Punishment Theme

Brian May

3:10

4

Network Television / Ritter’s Symphony

Brian May

4:01

5

Escape at Dinner Time / Thatcher Loads Up

Brian May

5:14

6

Jungle Pursuit / Stalk in the Grass

Brian May

3:52

7

Break Back Sting / Ferrier in the Fernery

Brian May

3:08

8

Snake in the Mud / Waterfall Observer

Brian May

2:34

9

Burning Sensation

Brian May

3:13

10

Ferrier Fries

Brian May

2:11

11

Fight on the Sand

Brian May

3:09

12

Love in a Jugular Vein / Breakout

Brian May

3:14

13

Bombers Dive / End Credits

Brian May

4:37

14

All Deviants Assemble Immediately in Centre Compound (Bonus Track)

Brian May

0:24

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Another World

Another World

Постер альбома Another World

Another World

Постер альбома Planet Rock

Planet Rock

Постер альбома Forever And Ever With You Feat. Brian May and Kerry Ellis

Forever And Ever With You Feat. Brian May and Kerry Ellis

Постер альбома Back To The Light

Back To The Light

Постер альбома Who Wants to Live Forever (Ke Mang Ea Batlang Ho Phela Ka Ho Sa Feleng)

Who Wants to Live Forever (Ke Mang Ea Batlang Ho Phela Ka Ho Sa Feleng)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Thanks for Everything

Thanks for Everything

Постер альбома Хвиля

Хвиля

Постер альбома Ледокол

Ледокол

Постер альбома THC

THC

Kino
2018
Постер альбома Наше время

Наше время

Постер альбома Это мой город

Это мой город