Альбом
Постер альбома The Albert Glasser Collection Vol. 2

The Albert Glasser Collection Vol. 2

Albert Glasser

Dragons Domain Recording  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Opening Titles & Intro (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

3:10

2

Unmei Stops the Beggar (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:15

3

I'm in Trouble / The Wedding (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:23

4

Banning Import Company (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:24

5

Dances (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:16

6

Roger and Cheryl (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

0:41

7

The British Club (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:07

8

Roger Comes Home / War Flashback (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:40

9

Failed Swap (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

1:54

10

The Note & Attempted Murder (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

3:29

11

Roger Proposes to Cheryl (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

4:23

12

Betrayed and Suicide (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

3:04

13

Setting the House on Fire (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

3:05

14

The Dance Club (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

1:38

15

The Last Drink (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:28

16

Final Justice for Thomas Putman / End Title (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

4:37

17

Al's Invisible Mr. Unmei Wrap Up (From "The Invisible Mr. Unmei")

Albert Glasser

2:23

18

Main Title (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

1:08

19

Airport / Lots to do (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

2:52

20

Hiro's Haberdashery / No Style, No Taste (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

4:20

21

Ballet (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

5:58

22

The Bamboo Club / Archie Mugged (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

1:51

23

Geisha School in My Home (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

2:23

24

Bathing Before Dinner (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

2:11

25

"How About Paying A Little Attention to Me?" (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

1:29

26

Sedetive in the Soup (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

2:27

27

Try One of the Pills, and See What Happens (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

2:17

28

Walking Scene / I Need Your Help (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

4:11

29

Zoro Gets the Pills (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

3:31

30

Stop the Archie Ambush / Sightseeing Tour (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

4:05

31

The Masquerade is Over Mr Wilson / The Chase (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

4:48

32

End Title (From "Geisha Girl")

Albert Glasser

1:04

33

Geisha Entertainment (From "Geisha Girl") (Bonus Track)

Albert Glasser

2:03

34

Tokyo Show (From "Geisha Girl") (Bonus Track)

Albert Glasser

2:53

35

Zoro FX (From "Geisha Girl") (Bonus Track)

Albert Glasser

0:10

36

Al’s Geisha Girl Wrap Up (From "Geisha Girl") (Bonus Track)

Albert Glasser

2:44

