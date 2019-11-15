Слушатели
DJ Shadow
1
Nature Always Wins
2
Slingblade
3
Intersectionality
4
Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law
5
Juggernaut
6
Firestorm
7
Weightless
8
Rosie
9
If I Died Today
10
My Lonely Room
11
We Are Always Alone
12
Drone Warfare
DJ ShadowNasPharoahe Monch
13
Rain on Snow
DJ ShadowInspectah DeckGhostface KillahRaekwon
14
Rocket Fuel
DJ ShadowDe la Soul
15
C.O.N.F.O.R.M.
DJ ShadowGift of GabLateefInfamous Taz
16
Small Colleges (Stay with Me)
DJ ShadowWikiPaul Banks
17
Jojo's Words
DJ ShadowStro The 89th Key
18
Kings & Queens
DJ ShadowRun The Jewels
19
Taxin'
DJ ShadowDave East
20
Dark Side of the Heart
DJ ShadowFantastic NegritoJumbo is Dr.ama
21
I Am Not a Robot (Interlude)
22
Urgent, Important, Please Read
DJ ShadowRockwell KnucklesTef PoeDaemon
23
Our Pathetic Age
DJ ShadowSam Herring
24
Been Use Ta (Bonus Track)
DJ ShadowPusha T
25
Taxin' (Long Version / Bonus Track)
DJ ShadowDave EastLoyle Carner
26
Two Notes (Bonus Track)
DJ ShadowBarny Fletcher
Special EP
Black Hot Soup
I Don't Mant No More
Baby
Rocket Fuel (Remixes) - EP
