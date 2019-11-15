Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Our Pathetic Age

Our Pathetic Age

DJ Shadow

Mass Appeal Entertainment  • Хип-хоп  • 2019

1

Nature Always Wins

DJ Shadow

1:20

2

Slingblade

DJ Shadow

3:58

3

Intersectionality

DJ Shadow

4:08

4

Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law

 🅴

DJ Shadow

2:06

5

Juggernaut

DJ Shadow

5:31

6

Firestorm

DJ Shadow

3:59

7

Weightless

DJ Shadow

2:55

8

Rosie

DJ Shadow

4:15

9

If I Died Today

DJ Shadow

2:24

10

My Lonely Room

DJ Shadow

5:37

11

We Are Always Alone

DJ Shadow

3:47

12

Drone Warfare

 🅴

DJ ShadowNasPharoahe Monch

3:42

13

Rain on Snow

 🅴

DJ ShadowInspectah DeckGhostface KillahRaekwon

3:39

14

Rocket Fuel

DJ ShadowDe la Soul

3:15

15

C.O.N.F.O.R.M.

 🅴

DJ ShadowGift of GabLateefInfamous Taz

2:51

16

Small Colleges (Stay with Me)

 🅴

DJ ShadowWikiPaul Banks

3:01

17

Jojo's Words

 🅴

DJ ShadowStro The 89th Key

4:04

18

Kings & Queens

 🅴

DJ ShadowRun The Jewels

3:53

19

Taxin'

 🅴

DJ ShadowDave East

1:51

20

Dark Side of the Heart

 🅴

DJ ShadowFantastic NegritoJumbo is Dr.ama

3:49

21

I Am Not a Robot (Interlude)

 🅴

DJ Shadow

1:21

22

Urgent, Important, Please Read

 🅴

DJ ShadowRockwell KnucklesTef PoeDaemon

5:34

23

Our Pathetic Age

 🅴

DJ ShadowSam Herring

4:37

24

Been Use Ta (Bonus Track)

 🅴

DJ ShadowPusha T

2:25

25

Taxin' (Long Version / Bonus Track)

 🅴

DJ ShadowDave EastLoyle Carner

3:47

26

Two Notes (Bonus Track)

 🅴

DJ ShadowBarny Fletcher

3:39

