The Plague Dogs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Patrick Gleeson, Alan Price
1
Time and Tide
Alan Price
2
Freedom
Patrick Gleeson
3
Wondering
4
The Change (After Vivaldi)
5
In the Pens
6
Sheep Dogs
7
The Escape From The Incinerator
8
Frog Catching
9
Rowf's Kill
10
Lack Loud's Death
11
Inside The Laboratory
12
The Begining Of The End
13
Chase Music
14
Rowf And Snitter Run To The Sea
15
Time & Tide Reprise
