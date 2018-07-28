Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Plague Dogs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Plague Dogs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Patrick Gleeson, Alan Price

DDR  • Cаундтреки  • 2018

1

Time and Tide

Alan Price

4:22

2

Freedom

Patrick Gleeson

2:29

3

Wondering

Patrick Gleeson

3:38

4

The Change (After Vivaldi)

Patrick Gleeson

2:02

5

In the Pens

Patrick Gleeson

1:47

6

Sheep Dogs

Patrick Gleeson

2:41

7

The Escape From The Incinerator

Patrick Gleeson

0:52

8

Frog Catching

Patrick Gleeson

1:23

9

Rowf's Kill

Patrick Gleeson

1:59

10

Lack Loud's Death

Patrick Gleeson

2:18

11

Inside The Laboratory

Patrick Gleeson

2:32

12

The Begining Of The End

Patrick Gleeson

3:27

13

Chase Music

Patrick Gleeson

3:04

14

Rowf And Snitter Run To The Sea

Patrick Gleeson

3:54

15

Time & Tide Reprise

Alan Price

1:26

