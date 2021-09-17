Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sacrificio

Sacrificio

Criminal

Metal Blade Records  • Метал  • 2021

1

Live on Your Knees

Criminal

2:43

2

Caged

Criminal

3:15

3

The Whale

Criminal

3:50

4

Zona De Sacrificio

Criminal

4:47

5

After Me, The Flood

Criminal

4:02

6

Dark Horse

Criminal

3:26

7

Theocrazy

Criminal

3:32

8

Sistema Criminal

Criminal

4:13

9

Zealots

Criminal

2:43

10

Age of Distrust

Criminal

3:16

11

Hunter and the Prey

Criminal

2:59

12

Ego Killer

Criminal

3:18

