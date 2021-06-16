Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Harry James and His Orchestra 22 Original Big Band Hits the Essential Series

Harry James and His Orchestra 22 Original Big Band Hits the Essential Series

Harry James & His Orchestra

Hindsight Records, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Harry JamesHelen Forest and The Songmakers

2:45

2

If I Had You

Harry James

3:12

3

Always

Harry JamesBuddy Moreno

2:38

4

Exactly Like You

Harry JamesEddy Rosa

2:03

5

Come Rain or Come Shine

Harry JamesBuddy DiVito

3:05

6

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Harry James

1:41

7

I Cover the Waterfront

Harry James

2:32

8

My Old Flame

Harry JamesGilda Macon

3:13

9

I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful

Harry James

3:13

10

Remember

Harry JamesBuddy Moreno

2:52

11

Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Harry James

3:37

12

Ain't She Sweet

Harry James

2:46

13

Sugar Blues

Harry JamesJohnny Mercer

1:58

14

How High the Moon

Harry JamesArnold Ross

2:56

15

Oh Look-a-There, Ain't She Pretty

Harry James

2:33

16

What is This Thing Called Love

Harry James

2:05

17

Lover Come Back to Me

Harry James

3:06

18

I Found a New Baby

Harry James

2:29

19

Lazy River

Harry James

3:13

20

All of Me

Harry JamesHelen Ward

3:07

21

Blue Skies

Harry JamesCorky Corcoran

3:03

22

The Man I Love

Harry James

3:30

