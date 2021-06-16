Harry James and His Orchestra 22 Original Big Band Hits the Essential Series

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Harry James & His Orchestra
1
Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Harry JamesHelen Forest and The Songmakers
2
If I Had You
Harry James
3
Always
Harry JamesBuddy Moreno
4
Exactly Like You
Harry JamesEddy Rosa
5
Come Rain or Come Shine
Harry JamesBuddy DiVito
6
Nice Work If You Can Get It
7
I Cover the Waterfront
8
My Old Flame
Harry JamesGilda Macon
9
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
10
Remember
11
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
12
Ain't She Sweet
13
Sugar Blues
Harry JamesJohnny Mercer
14
How High the Moon
Harry JamesArnold Ross
15
Oh Look-a-There, Ain't She Pretty
16
What is This Thing Called Love
17
Lover Come Back to Me
18
I Found a New Baby
19
Lazy River
20
All of Me
Harry JamesHelen Ward
21
Blue Skies
Harry JamesCorky Corcoran
22
The Man I Love
Stellar Drift
They All Played: W. C. Handy's Memphis Blues
Life at the End
Ordinary Day
Mercy
The Complete Harry James in Hi-Fi
Показать ещё
At The Cafe Bohemia
Cantando Sueños
Guitar (Greatest Works)
Violin Recital
Концерты для фагота: Вивальди, Вебер, Жоливе
Art Pepper Presents "West Coast Sessions!" Vol. 3: Lee Konitz