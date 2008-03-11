Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bert Kaempfert & His Orchestra Vol. 3

Bert Kaempfert & His Orchestra Vol. 3

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

AliaDigital  • Классическая музыка  • 2008

1

Cerveza

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:34

2

Auld Lang Syne

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:31

3

Savoy Blues

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:48

4

Plaisir D´Amour

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:50

5

Morgen (One More Sunrise)

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:54

6

Catalania

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:09

7

Midnight Snack

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:46

8

Tenderly

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:14

9

Without Your Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:02

10

Only Those In Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:12

11

Somebody Loves Me

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:16

12

Ducky

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:55

13

Twilight Time

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:40

14

Unchained Melody

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:45

15

Funny Talk

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:37

16

Sleepy Lagoon

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:09

17

Don´t forbit me

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:16

18

There I´ve Said It Again

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:35

19

Now And Forever

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:48

20

Louisa

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:03

21

Blue Moon

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:09

22

When I Fall In Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:51

23

I´ll Get By (As Long As I Have You)

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:24

24

How Deep Is The Ocean

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:36

25

Dancing In The Dark

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:37

26

Holiday In Scotland

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:17

27

Midsummernight In Gotland

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:54

1

Cerveza

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:34

2

Auld Lang Syne

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:31

3

Savoy Blues

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:48

4

Plaisir D´Amour

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:50

5

Morgen (One More Sunrise)

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:54

6

Catalania

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:09

7

Midnight Snack

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:46

8

Tenderly

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:14

9

Without Your Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:02

10

Only Those In Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:12

11

Somebody Loves Me

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:16

12

Ducky

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:55

13

Twilight Time

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:40

14

Unchained Melody

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:45

15

Funny Talk

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:37

16

Sleepy Lagoon

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:09

17

Don´t forbit me

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

3:16

18

There I´ve Said It Again

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:35

19

Now And Forever

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:48

20

Louisa

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:03

21

Blue Moon

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:09

22

When I Fall In Love

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:51

23

I´ll Get By (As Long As I Have You)

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:24

24

How Deep Is The Ocean

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:36

25

Dancing In The Dark

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:37

26

Holiday In Scotland

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:17

27

Midsummernight In Gotland

Bert Kaempfert And His Orchestra

2:54

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Wonderland by Night and other Hits

Wonderland by Night and other Hits

Постер альбома Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland

Постер альбома Living It Up

Living It Up

Постер альбома Portugal - Fado, Wine And Sunshine

Portugal - Fado, Wine And Sunshine

Постер альбома With A Sound In My Heart

With A Sound In My Heart

Постер альбома That Happy Feeling

That Happy Feeling

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Smile

Smile

Постер альбома A Swingin' Safari

A Swingin' Safari

Постер альбома Golden Memories (Remastered)

Golden Memories (Remastered)

Постер альбома Update

Update

Постер альбома Twin Danger

Twin Danger

Постер альбома Home Brewed

Home Brewed