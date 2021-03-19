Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Drifters

Great Masterpieces Maker Recordings Ltd  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Drip Drop (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:26

2

Sweets for My Sweet (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:34

3

Ruby Baby (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:19

4

Honey Love (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:22

5

Such a Night (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:27

6

Save the Last Dance for Me (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:34

7

White Christmas (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:37

8

Up on the Roof (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:33

9

Please Stay (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:09

10

Money Honey (Remastered)

The Drifters

2:56

