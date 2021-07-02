Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music Is the Weapon

Music Is the Weapon

Major Lazer

Mad Decent  • Электроника  • 2021

1

C'est Cuit (feat. Aya Nakamura & Swae Lee) (Major Lazer VIP Remix)

Major Lazer

2:17

2

Diplomatico (feat. Guaynaa, Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto) (Remix)

Major Lazer

3:09

3

Titans (feat. Sia & Labrinth) (Imanbek Remix)

Major Lazer

2:48

4

Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara) (Utiliti Remix)

Major Lazer

2:24

5

QueLoQue (feat. Paloma Mami) (Duis Nulla & Noizekid Remix)

Major Lazer

2:44

6

Titans (feat. Sia & Labrinth) (Major Lazer VIP Remix)

Major Lazer

3:11

7

Bam Bam (feat. French Montana & BEAM) (Logic1000 Remix)

 🅴

Major LazerLogic1000

3:52

8

Oh My Gawd (feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo) (Riton Remix)

Major LazerMr Eazi

3:30

9

Lay Your Head on Me (feat. Marcus Mumford) (Joel Corry Remix)

Major Lazer

2:47

10

Can't Take It From Me (feat. Skip Marley) (Showtek Remix)

Major Lazer

3:00

11

Que Calor (feat. J Balvin & El Alfa) (La Fuente Remix)

Major Lazer

4:05

12

Jadi Buti (feat. Rashmeet Kaur) (Nucleya VIP Remix)

Major LazerNucleya

2:41

13

C'est Cuit (feat. Aya Nakamura & Swae Lee) (Diego Druck Radio Mix)

Major Lazer

2:28

