Альбом
Постер альбома Simply Soulful House, 05

Simply Soulful House, 05

Various Artists

LW Recordings  • Хаус  • 2021

1

The Beginning

Hazy Holiday

2:48

2

The Holidays (El Funkador & UZC Remix)

Lee Wilson

3:59

3

Get Over Yourself

Blak Beat Niks

6:55

4

Raised By Wolves (Galactic Deep Mix)

Lukado

5:46

5

Take Good Care (Leadstrumental)

Franck RogerArnold Jarvis

7:13

6

Thursday Breakfast

Lexmic

7:46

7

Rise (Groove Synergy Remix)

Trade

6:01

8

Eternity (Deep Soul Instrumental Mix)

Darren Studholme

6:43

9

Music tonight

Simon Sampler

3:14

10

So Far Away

Ed Ramsey

7:39

11

Cleocatra

Deep'endSoulHope La TeeTumi

7:13

12

Insecurity (Blackkz Afrodub)

Ms Yazz Roar

5:50

13

He's Able (M.Caporale Remix)

Leandro PAnthony Poteat

7:29

14

Just U (Beat Rivals Remix Instrumental)

Excessive Pressure & Co.Shezar

6:47

15

Tied To My Heart (Neil Pierce Remix)

Mark Di MeoDannis Winston

6:34

16

Giovanni (Main Mix)

The Muziq Broz

6:42

17

So Close (Electrick City Remix)

B.A.N.G!

3:31

18

Question My Love (DJ Gior T Remix)

Dwayne W. Tyree

6:28

19

Closer

JamaShaunte' Daurice

6:14

20

Just Breathe (Instrumental)

Carmen Brown

6:17

21

Real Good Feeling (Elba Sunset House mix )

Mus ThreeeThe FunkloversCarla Prather

5:48

22

Why Is It Wrong

Kolkeydo

5:35

23

Joy (Radio Edit)

Lounge Loafers

3:35

24

330ML (Deepconsoul,SoulVista Methods & Theories Remix)

Kenny DoloGodrey

8:40

25

Dance

BenklawkMabutanaTshepo King

5:47

