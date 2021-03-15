Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Soultronic 005

Soultronic 005

Various Artists

HOT-Q  • Хаус  • 2021

1

Love The Way You Move Yo Body

Derek Smokin Jones

6:38

2

The Crave

Felix Gatto

4:36

3

Lourd B (New Mix)

Mr Berbar

5:25

4

Dance With Me

Divided Nation

6:50

5

Your Warning

Sheree HicksJ.D.

8:40

6

Jo Leen (Miggedy's Full ReTouch)

Morttimer Snerd III

5:34

7

Right Make It Right

Franck RogerMani Hoffman

5:07

8

Chillax (Main Mix)

The Muziq Broz

6:42

9

Insecurity (Blackk Secure)

Ms Yazz Roar

5:50

10

So Excited

Jaymz NylonDarrius Willrich

6:19

11

The Next Level (Extended)

Next Door but One

5:58

12

We Flow

Pavel SvetloveEverLove

5:41

13

Just U (Beat Rivals Remix Radio Edit)

Excessive Pressure & Co.Shezar

3:07

14

Missing You

Carlos VargasNicole Mitchell

8:15

15

No More Lies (Nu Ground Foundation Sweetly Vocal)

 🅴

Ragged Groove

6:51

16

All That I Can Do

Wearing Shoes

6:45

17

Tied To My Heart (Radio Edit)

Mark Di MeoDannis Winston

2:38

18

Sparkle (Dub Mix)

Carlos YedraFootsoundsRhey Osborne

6:25

19

I Got That Feelin-Remix (Rick's Pure Roots Dub)

DJ Randall SmoothShakiel Smith

7:36

20

Reverse Soul (Deeper Mix)

Lukado

6:00

21

Decided (Libation Instrumental )

MissFly

6:27

22

Everybody

P-Sol

5:41

23

Real Good Feeling (Stefano Baldetti Remix)

Mus ThreeeThe FunkloversCarla Prather

9:19

24

Kiss Away My Frears (Club Mix)

Michael Harris

5:54

25

Hey Now (MR KG Soul Remix)

Therd SuspectVenessa Jackson

7:52

