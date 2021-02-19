Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Study Sounds 005

Study Sounds 005

Various Artists

HOT-Q  • Релакс  • 2021

1

Dark Lantern

Scot & Millfield

7:14

2

Your Door To The Stars

Blue Pearl

6:40

3

Blue Ritz

Robotanni

5:01

4

Raining In Blanes (Radio Edit)

Luis Hungria

3:36

5

Soul Searchin

JussComplex

5:49

6

J'Adore

Nadeem Ahmed

5:24

7

Give In To The Sun (Deep Mix)

Saad AyubJaren

3:52

8

LULL

CharaBomb

3:01

9

White Horizon

Trance Reserve

6:33

10

I Lied

Captain

3:52

11

Peach tree in bloom

OberhonIdeo Hijima

5:46

12

New Dawn

Kangkan NathKayleigh Hughes

8:46

13

Tell Me, Don't Be Silent..

Olga TiZi

2:30

14

Declination (Extended Mix)

Jon the Dentist

8:25

15

Super Hero Nights

Chris OblivionTeo Wonder

7:35

16

no one will help you

RBA /

3:11

17

MFT #2 - Excerpt

Rezzonator

4:03

18

Color of The Night

Alex V Ice

6:25

19

Contigo

Gobbi

1:33

20

Wonderful Dream

Alexander Tishkov

4:34

21

The Balance (Solstice)

Vena Portae

3:28

22

Beethoven's Rest

Our Mother's Children

3:02

23

This Is All We Have (Sunset Mix - Part VI)

The Thrillseekers

1:56

24

Histroy

sEEn Vybe

6:33

25

Ascension (Ambient Mix)

Quantum Transition

22:42

