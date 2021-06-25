Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Aerobic Hits Summer 2021: 60 Minutes Mixed for Fitness & Workout 135 bpm/32 Count

Aerobic Hits Summer 2021: 60 Minutes Mixed for Fitness & Workout 135 bpm/32 Count

SuperFitness

SuperFitness  •  2021

1

Fun & Dance (Ieva's Polka) (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:33

2

The Business (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:33

3

Heartbreak Anthem (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:01

4

Save Your Tears (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

5

Wellerman (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:01

6

Higher (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

7

Drivers License (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:58

8

Diamonds (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

9

My Head & My Heart (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

10

Love Not War (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:33

11

OK Not To Be OK (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

12

I'll Wait (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:30

13

How To Be Lonely (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:16

14

Call You Mine (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

3:47

15

Freedom (Workout Remix 135 bpm)

SuperFitness

4:03

