Uplifting Only 428: No-Talking Version [All Instrumental] (Apr 2021) [FULL]

Ori Uplift
1
Golden Plains Under The Blue Sky (UpOnly 428) (Intro Mix Cut)
Kita-Kei
2
Never Enough (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Sergey Shabanov
3
Paradisiacal (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Adam Taylor
4
Magic (UpOnly 428) [FAN FAVORITE 426] (Mix Cut)
FeelPapulin
5
Rescue Me (UpOnly 428) (Dub Mix - Mix Cut)
Lost WitnessMilos Novotny
6
Dreaming of a Better World (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Madwave
7
Last Summer Days (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Paul ICZ
8
The Beginning (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Sound Pandits
9
Time Warp (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Khalai
10
Hyperspace (UpOnly 428) [PRE-RELEASE PICK] [Premiere] (Club Mix - Mix Cut)
Illitheas
11
EsCape (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Alternate High
12
Against The Winds (UpOnly 428) (Melodic Culture Dark Sense Remix - Mix Cut)
Soul Strike
13
Lost & ReBorn (UpOnly 428) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)
14
Wonder Why (UpOnly 428) (Activa Remix - Mix Cut)
Fady & Mina
15
Velvet Skies (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Mhammed El AlamiExolight
16
Back To The Future (UpOnly 428) (Daniel Kandi's Classic Mix - Mix Cut)
Funabashi
17
Legacy (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
18
Ocean Paradise (UpOnly 428) (Kiyoi & Eky Remix - Mix Cut)
Temple One
19
A Million Times (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
David Surok
20
Unity (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Ben Ashley
21
Calling For You (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
ReMechBinary Ensemble
22
Club Voltiere (UpOnly 428) [BREAKDOWN OF THE WEEK] (Mix Cut)
Iberian
23
Aura (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Alexander Komarov
24
Another Reality (UpOnly 428) (NyTiGen Remix - Mix Cut)
Trance Reserve
25
Nena (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
Dan Iwan
26
Stronger Together (UpOnly 428) (Mix Cut)
FAWZYGayax
27
Kensho (UpOnly 428) [SYMPHONIC SEND-OFF] [Premiere] (Orchestral Mix - Mix Cut)
New World
