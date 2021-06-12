Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Uplifting Only Episode 429 (April 2021)

Uplifting Only Episode 429 (April 2021)

Ori Uplift, Ori Uplift Radio

Ori Uplift Radio  • Релакс  • 2021

1

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Intro)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:32

2

Madeira (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Alternate High

3:48

3

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Welcome & Coming Up In Episode 429)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:37

4

Fill the Sky (UpOnly 429) (Derek Palmer Remix - Mix Cut)

Alex ShevchenkoIthurHidden Tigress

4:20

5

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Greetings from New World & Pre-Release Pick)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:14

6

Kensho (UpOnly 429) [PRE-RELEASE PICK] [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

New World

4:47

7

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: You're Listening)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

8

Empyrean (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Nord Horizon

1:40

9

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Email Your Thoughts)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

10

Free Your Mind (UpOnly 429) (Tycoos Uplifting Mix - Mix Cut)

Deme3usNatune

4:10

11

All I Want (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Access 69

3:32

12

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Greetings from Exolight & World Premiere)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

13

Caribe (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Exolight Remix - Mix Cut)

Manuel Rocca

3:46

14

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Let Us Know)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:20

15

Anywhere Near You (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Alex ByrkaHoenir V

3:56

16

Elements (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Active Visions

5:26

17

Night Time (UpOnly 429) (Dan Schneider Remix - Mix Cut)

ANVE

4:52

18

Airborne (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Northern Skyline Remix - Mix Cut)

Night Sky

3:56

19

Zeus (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

Parsa QBarown

4:37

20

Butterfly Effect (UpOnly 429) (Stuart Davidson Remix - Mix Cut)

Rezwan Khan

5:33

21

I Am (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

ArdiSean Ryan

3:21

22

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Listening)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

23

Want You To Go (UpOnly 429) (Aimoon Remix - Mix Cut)

TycoosSandro MirenoAlaera

4:01

24

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Remember to Vote)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:20

25

Find Myself (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Last SoldierVahid GhandizadehHanna Finsen

2:58

26

Epilog Of Comment (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

S. Ali

2:36

27

Titan Fall (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

Melodic CultureTiff Lacey

5:44

28

Time and Tide (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Kita-Kei

3:42

29

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Wrap-Up, Pt. 1)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:38

30

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Wrap-Up, Pt. 2)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:40

31

Sunrise (UpOnly 429) [SYMPHONIC SEND-OFF] (Mix Cut)

Johannes Fischer

2:34

1

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Intro)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:32

2

Madeira (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Alternate High

3:48

3

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Welcome & Coming Up In Episode 429)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:37

4

Fill the Sky (UpOnly 429) (Derek Palmer Remix - Mix Cut)

Alex ShevchenkoIthurHidden Tigress

4:20

5

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Greetings from New World & Pre-Release Pick)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:14

6

Kensho (UpOnly 429) [PRE-RELEASE PICK] [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

New World

4:47

7

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: You're Listening)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

8

Empyrean (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Nord Horizon

1:40

9

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Email Your Thoughts)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

10

Free Your Mind (UpOnly 429) (Tycoos Uplifting Mix - Mix Cut)

Deme3usNatune

4:10

11

All I Want (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Access 69

3:32

12

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Greetings from Exolight & World Premiere)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

13

Caribe (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Exolight Remix - Mix Cut)

Manuel Rocca

3:46

14

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Let Us Know)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:20

15

Anywhere Near You (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Alex ByrkaHoenir V

3:56

16

Elements (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Active Visions

5:26

17

Night Time (UpOnly 429) (Dan Schneider Remix - Mix Cut)

ANVE

4:52

18

Airborne (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Northern Skyline Remix - Mix Cut)

Night Sky

3:56

19

Zeus (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

Parsa QBarown

4:37

20

Butterfly Effect (UpOnly 429) (Stuart Davidson Remix - Mix Cut)

Rezwan Khan

5:33

21

I Am (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

ArdiSean Ryan

3:21

22

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Listening)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:24

23

Want You To Go (UpOnly 429) (Aimoon Remix - Mix Cut)

TycoosSandro MirenoAlaera

4:01

24

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Deb: Remember to Vote)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:20

25

Find Myself (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Last SoldierVahid GhandizadehHanna Finsen

2:58

26

Epilog Of Comment (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

S. Ali

2:36

27

Titan Fall (UpOnly 429) [Premiere] (Mix Cut)

Melodic CultureTiff Lacey

5:44

28

Time and Tide (UpOnly 429) (Mix Cut)

Kita-Kei

3:42

29

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Wrap-Up, Pt. 1)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:38

30

Uplifting Only (UpOnly 429) (Wrap-Up, Pt. 2)

Ori Uplift Radio

0:40

31

Sunrise (UpOnly 429) [SYMPHONIC SEND-OFF] (Mix Cut)

Johannes Fischer

2:34

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Uplifting Only 567: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Instrumental Uplifters of 2023, Pt. 2

Uplifting Only 567: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Instrumental Uplifters of 2023, Pt. 2

Постер альбома Uplifting Only 568: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Vocal Uplifters of 2023 - Part 2

Uplifting Only 568: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Vocal Uplifters of 2023 - Part 2

Постер альбома Uplifting Only 566: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Vocal Uplifters of 2023 - Part 1 [FULL]

Uplifting Only 566: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Vocal Uplifters of 2023 - Part 1 [FULL]

Постер альбома Uplifting Only 564: No-Talking DJ Mix (Nov 2023) [FULL]

Uplifting Only 564: No-Talking DJ Mix (Nov 2023) [FULL]

Постер альбома Abora Recordings: Best of 2022 (Mixed by Ori Uplift) (incl. Radio Edits)

Abora Recordings: Best of 2022 (Mixed by Ori Uplift) (incl. Radio Edits)

Постер альбома Uplifting Only 565: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Instrumental Uplifters of 2023 - Part 1 [FULL]

Uplifting Only 565: No-Talking DJ Mix: Ori's Top 50 Instrumental Uplifters of 2023 - Part 1 [FULL]

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Broken Promises

Broken Promises

Постер альбома Missing You

Missing You

SOLR
2021
Постер альбома It's the Hits 2010, Vol. 9

It's the Hits 2010, Vol. 9

Постер альбома Don't Let Me Go

Don't Let Me Go

Постер альбома Setka

Setka

Постер альбома Alola Records #BeatportDecade Tech House

Alola Records #BeatportDecade Tech House