The Frixion
1
To Hell and Back
2
I Cannot Play These Games
3
From Dusk 'til Dawn
4
Deceive a Believer
5
What We Gonna Do?
6
Magic
7
We Should Be Dancing
8
We Walk a Line
9
Heartbroke Disco
10
Cry, Cry, Cry
The FrixionRoi
11
If U Ever Wonder
12
To Hell and Back (Mark Trueman's VIP Remix)
13
I Cannot Play These Games (Warboy Remix)
14
From Dusk 'til Dawn (Benjamin'sPlague Remix)
15
Deceive a Believer (Nude Sound System Remix)
16
What We Gonna Do? (Vieon Remix)
17
Heartbroke Disco (Bob Earland Remix)
18
Cry, Cry, Cry (Bobalino Remix)
19
If U Ever Wonder (DPPLGNGRS Remix)
20
Under the Cherry Moon
21
What Is Love?
Starstruck Love
Collapse in Slow Motion (Tipsy Eyes Remix)
Collapse In Slow Motion
