Альбом
Постер альбома Asian Hidden Rays

Asian Hidden Rays

Felix Stille

Blissful Sounds Records  • New Age  • 2020

1

Asian Hidden Rays

Felix Stille

3:08

2

Spirit Essence

Felix Stille

3:56

3

Eternal Path

Felix Stille

3:16

4

Suspended Break

Felix Stille

3:56

5

Blissful Hanami

Felix Stille

3:19

6

Pink Petals

Felix Stille

3:32

7

Complete Rest

Felix Stille

3:54

8

Kyoto Sunrise

Felix Stille

3:44

9

Natural Emotions

Felix Stille

3:56

10

Sakura Trees

Felix Stille

3:36

11

Raising Energy

Felix Stille

3:32

12

Oriental Dream

Felix Stille

3:45

13

Smooth Stone

Felix Stille

3:14

14

Time in Garden

Felix Stille

3:54

15

Restless Days

Felix Stille

3:15

16

Echoes of Past

Felix Stille

3:45

17

Swiss Moonlight

Felix Stille

3:43

18

Inspirational Mood

Felix Stille

3:30

19

Drifting in Zen

Felix Stille

3:43

20

Light of Peace

Felix Stille

3:19

