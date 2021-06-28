Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Trax For The Track 008

Trax For The Track 008

Various Artists

HOT-Q  • Progressive House  • 2021

1

The Dream Of The Sun

The Provence

4:24

2

Don't Cry

John Wolf

7:52

3

What We Feel (Fille V Remix)

Paaro

6:53

4

Stockholm

No13

3:56

5

Hope

Aled Mann

7:24

6

Moving Forward

Sasha Sound

6:16

7

Torn (Extended Mix)

Matt Fax

6:15

8

Sedna (Extended Mix)

Lodos

7:28

9

Of The Group

Fabri Lopez

8:48

10

Defchord (Flow Box Remix)

Deftick

5:20

11

Droplets (Emir Kaynak Remix)

Sun Shower

7:10

12

Dreams

Lowdelic

4:15

13

Alone (Instrumental Mix)

Ricky Frengue

6:38

14

Tell me

Rogier Dulac

7:10

15

Pearl

Modul1

6:36

16

Nevada (Extended Mix)

Joseph Max

6:34

17

No More

Deni Sunrise

4:38

18

Someone Else

HaldoKarl HeinzSilvio Gigante

4:47

19

Ecole

Somalie

9:37

20

Lost & Found

Last 2 Standing

6:55

21

Dark Matter

Richard Champion

5:42

22

Holding On

Lost ArcadeMatt Young

5:36

23

Find Me (Celestial Mix)

Sher M@nP4sc4l

6:04

24

I Hear the Voice of Love in Me

Anya ReiMulish

6:18

25

Again (Extended Mix)

Kiral

3:45

