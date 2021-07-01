Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Minimal Boys Collection

Minimal Boys Collection

Louie Cut, Avrosse

Strict Recordings  •  2021

1

The Pink Panther

Louie CutAvrosse

5:43

2

Brother From Another Mother

Louie CutAvrosse

5:30

3

Anger Management

Louie CutAvrosse

5:41

4

Nobody

Louie CutAvrosse

5:07

5

Double Trouble

Louie CutAvrosse

6:06

6

Red Or Black

Louie CutAvrosse

5:34

7

Rolla

Louie CutAvrosse

6:47

8

Switch

Louie CutAvrosse

5:50

9

Made In Portugal

Louie CutAvrosse

7:05

10

Good Old Days

Louie CutAvrosse

4:43

11

The Thief

Louie CutAvrosse

5:35

12

Don't Even Think About It

Louie CutAvrosse

5:48

13

Minimal Impossible

Louie CutAvrosse

5:35

