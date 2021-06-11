Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Self Healing Frequency

Self Healing Frequency

Jane - Angela Flying, Anandra

Zen Tunes International  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Quiet Your Mind

Jane - Angela Flying

3:06

2

Harmony of the Heavens

Anandra

4:12

3

Moonlit Pleasures

Jane - Angela Flying

3:10

4

Peaceful Energy

Anandra

3:37

5

Mind & Spirit

Jane - Angela Flying

3:48

6

Into the Deep

Anandra

3:50

7

Asleep and Away

Jane - Angela Flying

4:06

8

Complete Awareness

Anandra

4:01

9

Silent Temple

Jane - Angela Flying

3:29

10

Inner Peace

Anandra

3:53

11

Spiritual Awakening

Jane - Angela Flying

4:01

12

Serenity Wellness

Anandra

3:37

13

Life in Balance

Jane - Angela Flying

4:18

14

High Concentration

Anandra

4:32

15

Positive Feelings

Jane - Angela Flying

3:46

