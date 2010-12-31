Lady Sings The Standards

Слушатели
Billie Holiday
1
But Not For Me (Remastered)
2
When Your Lover Has Gone (Remastered)
3
All Of Me (Remastered)
4
Stormy Weather (Remastered)
5
Gee, Baby, Ain't I Good For You? (Remastered)
6
It Had To Be You (Remastered)
7
East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon) (Remastered)
8
Body And Soul (Remastered)
9
April In Paris (Remastered)
10
Tenderly (Remastered)
11
When It's Sleepy Time Down South (Remastered)
12
You Turned The Tables On Me (Remastered)
13
Love Is Here to Stay (Remastered)
14
What's New? (Remastered)
15
We'll Be Together Again (Remastered)
16
Darn That Dream! (Remastered)
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Mr. Gershwin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues
Jazz at the Philharmonic
Spend a Pleasant Time at Home. Background Jazz Music for a Better Atmosphere
Verve Jazz Masters 3
Stormy Weather
In America (1994 Live In USA)
Sweet 'N' Sassy
Softly