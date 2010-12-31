Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lady Sings The Standards

Lady Sings The Standards

Billie Holiday

RevOla  •  2010

1

But Not For Me (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:51

2

When Your Lover Has Gone (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

4:58

3

All Of Me (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

2:02

4

Stormy Weather (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:44

5

Gee, Baby, Ain't I Good For You? (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

5:39

6

It Had To Be You (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

4:03

7

East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon) (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

2:56

8

Body And Soul (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:16

9

April In Paris (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:04

10

Tenderly (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:25

11

When It's Sleepy Time Down South (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

4:08

12

You Turned The Tables On Me (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:29

13

Love Is Here to Stay (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

3:44

14

What's New? (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

4:18

15

We'll Be Together Again (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

4:26

16

Darn That Dream! (Remastered)

Billie Holiday

6:18

