Aerobic Summer Hits 2021: 60 Minutes Mixed for Fitness & Workout 140 bpm/32 Count

Hard EDM Workout
1
Yo Quiero Bailar (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
2
Vamos A La Playa (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
3
Give Me Everything (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
4
Bailando (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
5
Timber (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
6
Vive La Vida (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
7
Mujer Latina (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
8
Boom Boom (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
9
Quiero Besarte (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
10
Llorando Por Ti (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
11
Vuela Vuela (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
12
Barbie Girl (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
13
Dime (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
14
Te Extraño (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
15
Toma Vitamina (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
16
Obsesion (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
17
Yo No Te Pido La Luna (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
18
A Quien Le Importa (Workout Remix 140 bpm)
Here To Stay
I Was Born To Love You
Anywhere
I'm Never Gonna Go Away
Love Me
Take A Look
