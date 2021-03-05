Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Clair De Lune

Clair De Lune

Various Artists

DCE Pop Music  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Clair De Lune

The Mantovani Orchestra

4:44

2

Firefly (Live)

Tony Bennett

1:10

3

One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:58

4

Moonglow

Artie Shaw

3:09

5

Francesca

Don Costa

2:53

6

The Mooche

Louis Armstrong

3:38

7

I'm an Old Cowhand

Ray Conniff

2:51

8

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Mel Tormé

2:46

9

Rendezvous (Original Soundtrack from 'The Misfits')

United Artists Studio Orchestra

2:33

10

Frosty the Snowman

The Miracles

3:48

1

Clair De Lune

The Mantovani Orchestra

4:44

2

Firefly (Live)

Tony Bennett

1:10

3

One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:58

4

Moonglow

Artie Shaw

3:09

5

Francesca

Don Costa

2:53

6

The Mooche

Louis Armstrong

3:38

7

I'm an Old Cowhand

Ray Conniff

2:51

8

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Mel Tormé

2:46

9

Rendezvous (Original Soundtrack from 'The Misfits')

United Artists Studio Orchestra

2:33

10

Frosty the Snowman

The Miracles

3:48