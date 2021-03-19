Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома All the best

All the best

Dorsey Burnette

Don't stop the music  • Фолк  • 2021

1

At A Distance

Dorsey Burnette

2:11

2

Believe What You Say

Dorsey Burnette

2:08

3

Bertha Lou

Dorsey Burnette

2:30

4

Honey Hush

Dorsey Burnette

1:56

5

Way In The Middle Of The Night

Dorsey Burnette

1:29

6

Good Good Lovin'

Dorsey Burnette

2:28

7

House With A Tin Roof Top

Dorsey Burnette

1:28

8

Jungle Magic

Dorsey Burnette

2:35

9

The Train Kept A-Rollin'

Dorsey Burnette

2:15

10

Lonesome Train

Dorsey Burnette

2:02

11

Let's Fall In Love

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

12

Boppin' Rosalie

Dorsey Burnette

2:01

13

Lonely Train

Dorsey Burnette

2:22

14

Hey Little One

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

15

The Devil's Queen

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

16

Wait For Me

Dorsey Burnette

2:40

17

Water Boy

Dorsey Burnette

1:54

1

At A Distance

Dorsey Burnette

2:11

2

Believe What You Say

Dorsey Burnette

2:08

3

Bertha Lou

Dorsey Burnette

2:30

4

Honey Hush

Dorsey Burnette

1:56

5

Way In The Middle Of The Night

Dorsey Burnette

1:29

6

Good Good Lovin'

Dorsey Burnette

2:28

7

House With A Tin Roof Top

Dorsey Burnette

1:28

8

Jungle Magic

Dorsey Burnette

2:35

9

The Train Kept A-Rollin'

Dorsey Burnette

2:15

10

Lonesome Train

Dorsey Burnette

2:02

11

Let's Fall In Love

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

12

Boppin' Rosalie

Dorsey Burnette

2:01

13

Lonely Train

Dorsey Burnette

2:22

14

Hey Little One

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

15

The Devil's Queen

Dorsey Burnette

2:13

16

Wait For Me

Dorsey Burnette

2:40

17

Water Boy

Dorsey Burnette

1:54

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Постер альбома Arrows in the Gale

Arrows in the Gale

Постер альбома Under The Christmas Tree

Under The Christmas Tree

Постер альбома St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

Постер альбома I'm Looking for an Angel

I'm Looking for an Angel

Постер альбома Dorsey Burnette's Tall Oak Tree

Dorsey Burnette's Tall Oak Tree