All the best

Dorsey Burnette
1
At A Distance
2
Believe What You Say
3
Bertha Lou
4
Honey Hush
5
Way In The Middle Of The Night
6
Good Good Lovin'
7
House With A Tin Roof Top
8
Jungle Magic
9
The Train Kept A-Rollin'
10
Lonesome Train
11
Let's Fall In Love
12
Boppin' Rosalie
13
Lonely Train
14
Hey Little One
15
The Devil's Queen
16
Wait For Me
17
Water Boy
Movie Songs
Arrows in the Gale
Under The Christmas Tree
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks
I'm Looking for an Angel
Dorsey Burnette's Tall Oak Tree
