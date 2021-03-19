Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Great Masterpieces Maker

Cliff Edwards

Great Masterpieces Maker Recordings Ltd  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Just You, Just Me

Cliff Edwards

2:55

2

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Cliff Edwards

3:07

3

When You Wish Upon a Star

Cliff Edwards

3:12

4

Side by Side

Cliff Edwards

2:30

5

Me and the Man in the Moon

Cliff Edwards

2:57

6

I'm Tellin' the Birds, I'm Tellin' the Bees (How I Love You)

Cliff Edwards

3:07

7

Dinah

Cliff Edwards

2:57

8

After My Laughter Came Tears

Cliff Edwards

3:24

9

Sunday

Cliff Edwards

2:53

10

Orange Blossom Time

Cliff Edwards

2:52

11

It's Only a Paper Moon

Cliff Edwards

2:53

12

Give a Little Whistle

Cliff Edwards

1:35

13

Anything You Say

Cliff Edwards

2:38

14

Just Like a Melody out of the Sky

Cliff Edwards

2:48

15

Singin' in the Rain

Cliff Edwards

2:21

