Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

Stan Getz

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Autumn Leaves

Stan Getz

3:09

2

Cool Mix

Stan Getz

3:15

3

East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon)

Stan Getz

6:20

4

Feather Merchant

Stan Getz

8:17

5

It Don't Mean a Thing

Stan Getz

6:25

6

Flamingo

Stan Getz

3:23

7

Nature Boy

Stan Getz

2:59

8

Night Rider

Stan Getz

3:57

9

Nobody Else But Me

Stan Getz

3:30

10

Pennies From Heaven

Stan Getz

3:27

11

Stella By Starlight

Stan Getz

2:41

12

Doralice

Stan Getz

2:46

13

Yesterdays

 🅴

Stan Getz

2:52

14

Stan Gets Along

Stan Getz

3:28

15

Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto - Desafinado

Stan Getz

4:16

16

Samba Triste

Stan Getz

4:50

17

Para Machuchar Meu Coração

Stan Getz

5:07

18

The Girl From Ipanema

Stan Getz

5:24

19

O Grande Amor

Stan Getz

5:28

20

My Funny Valentine

Stan Getz

8:40

