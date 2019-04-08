In the Mood for Jazz Ballads: Best Instrumental Calm Jazz

Слушатели
Louis Jazzer Group
1
In the Mood for Jazz Ballads
2
Sweetness of Piano
3
Yesterday Vibes
4
Message to My Love
5
So Romantic
6
Smooth Ballad
7
Sad Autumn Day
8
Girl from New York City
9
Lovely Break
10
I Remember That Smile
11
Chill with Me
12
Jazzy Revolution
13
Flowing Saxophone Melody
14
Easy Listening
15
Wonderful Time
16
Don’t Be Afraid
17
Instrumental Piano Bar
18
Round and Round
19
Spanish Ballad
20
Piano Love Song
21
Feel Happiness
22
Slow and Gentle Memories
23
Downstairs Jazz Bar
24
Evening Alley
25
Simply Melancholy
26
Sensual Come Back
27
Lonely Again
28
Shape of Seduction
29
Feeling the Relaxing Mood
30
Moment for You
London Restaurant Jazz: Retro Background Saxophone, Smooth Piano Lounge
Feel so Bossa: Ambient Jazz Lounge, Easy Listening Instrumental Jazz, Relaxing Time
Quiet Nights with Jazz: Time Only for You, Spa Jazz, Romantic & Sensual Jazz
Best of Instrumental: Soul Jazz
Smoke Jazz Chill: Instrumental Lounge Jazz, Easy Listening, Smooth Jazz Club
30 Jazz for Hotels: Lobby, Lounge, Restaurant, Café, Bar
