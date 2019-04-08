Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In the Mood for Jazz Ballads: Best Instrumental Calm Jazz

In the Mood for Jazz Ballads: Best Instrumental Calm Jazz

Louis Jazzer Group

Jazz Instrumental Flow  • Джаз  • 2019

1

In the Mood for Jazz Ballads

Louis Jazzer Group

3:25

2

Sweetness of Piano

Louis Jazzer Group

4:25

3

Yesterday Vibes

Louis Jazzer Group

3:22

4

Message to My Love

Louis Jazzer Group

3:24

5

So Romantic

Louis Jazzer Group

3:19

6

Smooth Ballad

Louis Jazzer Group

4:03

7

Sad Autumn Day

Louis Jazzer Group

3:12

8

Girl from New York City

Louis Jazzer Group

4:05

9

Lovely Break

Louis Jazzer Group

4:54

10

I Remember That Smile

Louis Jazzer Group

3:10

11

Chill with Me

Louis Jazzer Group

3:03

12

Jazzy Revolution

Louis Jazzer Group

3:20

13

Flowing Saxophone Melody

Louis Jazzer Group

3:16

14

Easy Listening

Louis Jazzer Group

4:37

15

Wonderful Time

Louis Jazzer Group

3:33

16

Don’t Be Afraid

Louis Jazzer Group

4:38

17

Instrumental Piano Bar

Louis Jazzer Group

3:27

18

Round and Round

Louis Jazzer Group

4:18

19

Spanish Ballad

Louis Jazzer Group

4:34

20

Piano Love Song

Louis Jazzer Group

3:29

21

Feel Happiness

Louis Jazzer Group

3:17

22

Slow and Gentle Memories

Louis Jazzer Group

3:18

23

Downstairs Jazz Bar

Louis Jazzer Group

3:46

24

Evening Alley

Louis Jazzer Group

3:50

25

Simply Melancholy

Louis Jazzer Group

3:18

26

Sensual Come Back

Louis Jazzer Group

3:30

27

Lonely Again

Louis Jazzer Group

2:59

28

Shape of Seduction

Louis Jazzer Group

3:29

29

Feeling the Relaxing Mood

Louis Jazzer Group

3:18

30

Moment for You

Louis Jazzer Group

3:13

