Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Vintage Selection - Faron Young

The Best Vintage Selection - Faron Young

Faron Young

Retro Music Box  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young

Faron Young

2:17

2

Hello Walls

Faron Young

2:23

3

All Right

Faron Young

2:30

4

Alone With You

Faron Young

2:01

5

Face To The Wall

Faron Young

2:24

6

Go Back, You Fool

Faron Young

2:05

7

Goin' Steady

Faron Young

2:41

8

I Can't Dance

Faron Young

2:05

9

I Hate Myself

Faron Young

1:51

10

If You Ain't Lovin'

Faron Young

2:23

11

Just Married

Faron Young

2:30

12

Love Has Finally Come My Way

Faron Young

2:10

13

That's The Way I Feel

Faron Young

1:51

14

That's What It's Like To Be Lonesome

Faron Young

2:17

15

Your Old Used To Be

Faron Young

2:36

16

I'm So In Love With You

Faron Young

2:36

17

Mansion Over The Hilltop

Faron Young

2:24

18

Sweet Dreams

Faron Young

2:45

19

You're Just Imagination

Faron Young

2:55

20

Your Old Used To Be

Faron Young

2:35

