Альбом
Постер альбома Bonded with Shadows

Bonded with Shadows

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Инди-рок  • 2020

1

Puerto Rican Rita

Pretty Mary Sunshine

4:48

2

Creatures of the Night

Ivie

3:33

3

Crazy for You

Venus de Vilo

2:54

4

So Many Years

Hi Tide

4:10

5

Little Dog

Amycanbe

4:14

6

What Is in Store

Chuck Mott

3:41

7

A Girl That He Needs

Christy Angeletti

3:50

8

Don't You Know

Patrick Joseph

2:58

9

Directions

Talking to Sophie

2:08

10

Miss California

Above Envy

3:04

11

Highways

Talking to Sophie

2:39

12

Better Off Alone

Patrick Joseph

5:03

13

On the Bright Side

Kevin M. Baumgard

1:30

14

Better Than It Was Before

Patrick Joseph

4:45

15

Don't Believe It

Patrick Joseph

3:25

16

The Prison of Passion

Gavin Villarreal

3:30

17

Steel Tears

Jasen Shawn Smith

4:45

18

Shadows on the Wall

Craig Robart

5:10

19

The One

Max Di Carlo

4:23

20

Hate in Mind

Obscura Nova

3:05

