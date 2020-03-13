Bonded with Shadows

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Puerto Rican Rita
Pretty Mary Sunshine
2
Creatures of the Night
Ivie
3
Crazy for You
Venus de Vilo
4
So Many Years
Hi Tide
5
Little Dog
Amycanbe
6
What Is in Store
Chuck Mott
7
A Girl That He Needs
Christy Angeletti
8
Don't You Know
Patrick Joseph
9
Directions
Talking to Sophie
10
Miss California
Above Envy
11
Highways
12
Better Off Alone
13
On the Bright Side
Kevin M. Baumgard
14
Better Than It Was Before
15
Don't Believe It
16
The Prison of Passion
Gavin Villarreal
17
Steel Tears
Jasen Shawn Smith
18
Shadows on the Wall
Craig Robart
19
The One
Max Di Carlo
20
Hate in Mind
Obscura Nova
Crumb: Star-Child (Recorded 1977)
Tarzan Boy
Enciclopédia do Fado Tradicional de a-Z
House Of The Rising Sun
Fado É Sorte
Eric B for President: Term 1
