All The Best

Bing Crosby
1
Swinging On A Star
2
White Christmas
3
Baby Its Cold Outside
4
Don't Fence Me In (w: The Andrews Sisters)
5
Shadow Waltz
6
La Mer (Beyond The Sea)
7
Symphony
8
Where the Blue of the Night
9
Danny Boy
10
Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy
11
You Belong To My Heart
12
It's Been A Long, Long Time (w:Les Paul Trio)
13
Around The World
14
Just A Prayer Away
15
Pistol Packin' Mama (w: The Andrews Sisters)
16
Only Forever
17
San Fernando Valley
18
Let Me Call You Sweetheart
19
As Time Goes By
20
Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (Thats An Irish Lullaby)
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Frank Sinatra & Friends
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
I Wish You A Merry Christmas
A Christmas Story - An Axe, an Apple and a Buckskin Jacket
An Evening with Bing Crosby
