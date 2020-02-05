Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

Bing Crosby

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Swinging On A Star

Bing Crosby

2:30

2

White Christmas

Bing Crosby

3:00

3

Baby Its Cold Outside

Bing Crosby

2:51

4

Don't Fence Me In (w: The Andrews Sisters)

Bing Crosby

3:07

5

Shadow Waltz

Bing Crosby

2:53

6

La Mer (Beyond The Sea)

Bing Crosby

3:36

7

Symphony

Bing Crosby

3:24

8

Where the Blue of the Night

Bing Crosby

2:55

9

Danny Boy

Bing Crosby

3:13

10

Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy

Bing Crosby

3:28

11

You Belong To My Heart

Bing Crosby

2:27

12

It's Been A Long, Long Time (w:Les Paul Trio)

Bing Crosby

2:57

13

Around The World

 🅴

Bing Crosby

2:57

14

Just A Prayer Away

Bing Crosby

3:01

15

Pistol Packin' Mama (w: The Andrews Sisters)

Bing Crosby

3:00

16

Only Forever

Bing Crosby

3:09

17

San Fernando Valley

Bing Crosby

3:11

18

Let Me Call You Sweetheart

Bing Crosby

3:15

19

As Time Goes By

Bing Crosby

3:19

20

Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (Thats An Irish Lullaby)

Bing Crosby

3:20

