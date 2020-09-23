Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома McCoy Tyner - Platinum Selection

McCoy Tyner - Platinum Selection

McCoy Tyner

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Autumn Leaves

McCoy Tyner

6:10

2

Blue Monk

McCoy Tyner

5:22

3

Contemporary Focus

McCoy Tyner

8:28

4

Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner

3:21

5

For Heaven's Sake

McCoy Tyner

3:48

6

Groove Waltz

McCoy Tyner

5:31

7

Night in Tunisia

McCoy Tyner

5:08

8

Round Midnight

McCoy Tyner

3:40

9

Satin Doll

McCoy Tyner

5:39

10

Star Eyes

McCoy Tyner

5:04

11

T'N A blues

McCoy Tyner

4:05

12

Three Flowers

McCoy Tyner

10:11

13

We'll Be Together Again

McCoy Tyner

6:22

14

When Sunny Gets Blue

McCoy Tyner

4:42

