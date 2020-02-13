Слушатели
Ingrid Rose
1
Soul of Arikara Tribe
2
Follow the Horizon
3
Dance of Fire
4
Sacred Ceremony
5
Windy Spirits
6
Fortified Village
7
Bloody Hand
8
Constellations on Sky
9
Mountain Wolf
10
Shadow of Truth
11
After Midnight
12
Embrace of Mother Nature
13
Native Rituals
14
The Warrior
15
Depth of Woods
16
Inner Strength
17
Stormy Clouds
18
Echoes of Past
19
Tree Secrets
20
Spiritual Wisdom
