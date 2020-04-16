Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classical Music for a Romantic Evening

Classical Music for a Romantic Evening

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2020

1

Mozart: Piano Concerto No.21

Bartok Music

5:30

2

Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Movt.2

Bartok Music

4:59

3

Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Vlns & 2 Cellos. Allegro

Bartok Music

2:14

4

Brahms: Clarinet Sonata

Bartok Music

4:08

5

Nedbal: Waltz

Bartok Music

4:39

6

Dancing Moonlight

Ntinos Tselis

1:52

7

Dancing Under the Moonlight

Ntinos Tselis

1:52

8

You're Mine Acoustic

James Sivley

3:15

9

Prelude By Claude Debussy

Pablo Perez

3:58

10

Clair de Lune By Claude Debussy

Pablo Perez

4:05

11

What Now

Alastair Cameron

3:27

12

Romantic Theme

Alastair Cameron

4:51

13

Dreams of Love

Ramova

4:39

14

Chance

Ramova

2:32

15

More Than Just a Dream

Peter Godfrey

2:00

16

Lovesong Without Words

Peter Godfrey

2:28

17

Meeting of the Eyes

Richard Freitas

2:35

18

The Perfumed Night

Warren J Chadwick

2:54

19

Fountain of Love

Warren J Chadwick

2:39

20

I Was Only Dreaming

Warren J Chadwick

2:17

