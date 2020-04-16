Classical Music for a Romantic Evening

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Mozart: Piano Concerto No.21
Bartok Music
2
Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Movt.2
3
Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Vlns & 2 Cellos. Allegro
4
Brahms: Clarinet Sonata
5
Nedbal: Waltz
6
Dancing Moonlight
Ntinos Tselis
7
Dancing Under the Moonlight
8
You're Mine Acoustic
James Sivley
9
Prelude By Claude Debussy
Pablo Perez
10
Clair de Lune By Claude Debussy
11
What Now
Alastair Cameron
12
Romantic Theme
13
Dreams of Love
Ramova
14
Chance
15
More Than Just a Dream
Peter Godfrey
16
Lovesong Without Words
17
Meeting of the Eyes
Richard Freitas
18
The Perfumed Night
Warren J Chadwick
19
Fountain of Love
20
I Was Only Dreaming
The Mozart Recordings on DG
Lonesome, On'ry and Mean - A Tribute to Waylon Jennings
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21; Symphonies No. 35 "Haffner" & No. 41 "Jupiter"
Satgur Nanak Pragatiya
Milestones of Legends - American Folk, Vol. 8
Take Me Home, Country Roads
