Альбом
Постер альбома Oldtime Country Rocks

Oldtime Country Rocks

Two Seconds to Wild West

West Gun Records  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Oldtime Country Rocks

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:33

2

Plans

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:00

3

Big, Big Plans

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:20

4

Heaven

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:15

5

Other Girl

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:24

6

1000 Hours

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:38

7

The Night We Met

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:15

8

Now You Know

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:24

9

Pretty Hands

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:30

10

Back Home

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:07

11

Something Special

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:03

12

Man Enough Now

Two Seconds to Wild West

4:11

13

Let the Rain Come Down

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:16

14

Without A Word

Two Seconds to Wild West

3:21

