Альбом
Постер альбома South African Tribal Spirit: Rhythm of Conga, House of Ancestors, Mystical Chants, Zulu Rituals

South African Tribal Spirit: Rhythm of Conga, House of Ancestors, Mystical Chants, Zulu Rituals

Tribal Drums Ambient

New Age NY Company  • New Age  • 2019

1

South African Tribal Spirit

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:33

2

Ethnic Tranquility

Tribal Drums Ambient

4:29

3

Exotic Africa Story

Tribal Drums Ambient

4:18

4

Rhythm of Stillness

Tribal Drums Ambient

4:01

5

Exploration of Black Continent

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:27

6

Song of Safari Guide

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:54

7

Voodoo Treatment

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:49

8

Rhythm of Conga

Tribal Drums Ambient

5:24

9

Village of Green Forest

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:31

10

Lullaby of the Healer

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:56

11

Soothing Vibes of Sunrise

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:34

12

Blissful Kenya Experience

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:34

13

Spiritual Mantra

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:48

14

Midnight Trance

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:31

15

Mystical Chants

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:35

16

Nigerian Paradise

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:47

17

House of Ancestors

Tribal Drums Ambient

5:34

18

Sunset Ambient

Tribal Drums Ambient

5:03

19

Shamanic Voodoo

Tribal Drums Ambient

4:00

20

Journey into Reflection

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:45

21

Call of Savanna

Tribal Drums Ambient

5:07

22

Roots of the World

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:34

23

Zulu Rituals

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:33

24

Native Africa Elements

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:33

25

Hypnosis for Soul

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:48

26

Peaceful Moon

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:31

27

Epic Africa

Tribal Drums Ambient

5:34

28

Pride Rhythms

Tribal Drums Ambient

4:52

29

Blessing Kenya Sky

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:27

30

Ritual of Courage

Tribal Drums Ambient

3:40

