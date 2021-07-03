Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Romantic Dinner & Wine Tasting

Romantic Dinner & Wine Tasting

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

Bar & Jazz Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Romantic Dinner & Wine Tasting

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:55

2

Signs of Paris

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:44

3

Paris to London

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:44

4

Relaxant Jazz Classique

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:40

5

Streets of Paris

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:14

6

Under

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:02

7

Swing Jazz in the Street

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:15

8

Perfect Placement

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:14

9

The Time And Place

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:34

10

Easy On the Eye

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:18

11

Talk About It

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:24

12

Coffee Jazz Club

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:31

13

Central

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:18

14

Falling For It

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:36

15

Time Can Sometimes Stop

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:29

16

Through

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

3:42

17

Thoughtful

Dinner & Smooth Jazz

4:22

