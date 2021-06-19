Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Romantic Dinner French Style

Romantic Dinner French Style

Dinner & Jazz

Bar & Jazz Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Romantic Dinner French Style

Dinner & Jazz

4:14

2

Live and Love in Paris

Dinner & Jazz

3:14

3

Relaxant Jazz

Dinner & Jazz

3:14

4

Jazz Classic Paris

Dinner & Jazz

4:14

5

Nice Jazz Club

Dinner & Jazz

3:35

6

French Jazz Dinner Mood

Dinner & Jazz

3:14

7

You and I in Paris

Dinner & Jazz

3:58

8

Croissant and Coffee

Dinner & Jazz

3:52

9

Next Exciting Jazz Rhythm

Dinner & Jazz

4:21

10

Jazz Cafe

Dinner & Jazz

3:15

11

Musique de Fond Pour Café

Dinner & Jazz

3:30

12

Pastries and Jazz

Dinner & Jazz

4:03

13

Meals

Dinner & Jazz

4:29

14

All the Things

Dinner & Jazz

3:14

15

Happy Last Hours

Dinner & Jazz

3:15

16

The Will

Dinner & Jazz

4:25

17

Symptons Of Jazz

Dinner & Jazz

3:30

