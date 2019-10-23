Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Empire of Heavy Metal

The Empire of Heavy Metal

Various Artists

Rehegoo Music Group  • Метал  • 2019

1

Side Effects of Mushroom Tea

Scythe of LunaYakui The Maid

3:30

2

Prophets of Tomorrow

Blackforce

4:50

3

War Has Begun

Blackforce

4:53

4

The Lure and Rage of Ishtar

Lagrima

9:03

5

I Am Myth

Requiem For Oblivion

3:48

6

Disguised

Requiem For Oblivion

4:27

7

Absolute

polydactylstrangle

3:02

8

FracturedHalo

polydactylstrangle

4:10

9

Vacuum

polydactylstrangle

3:14

10

De Naissances en Renaissances, à Travers les Forges de la Vie

Magma Two

4:56

11

1863

Adarvirog

4:52

12

Viasnovaja

Adarvirog

1:45

13

Ascendancy

Motör Militia

3:16

14

Rapideti

Mateo Vecchiarelli

3:02

