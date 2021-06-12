Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hang Drum with Guitar Sounds

Hang Drum with Guitar Sounds

Autogenic Training Channel

New Age Two Records  • New Age  • 2021

1

Hang Drum with Guitar Sounds

Autogenic Training Channel

4:01

2

Your Song (Tabla Yoga), Long Waves

Autogenic Training Channel

3:45

3

A Place For The Mind (Song for Good Morning)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:41

4

Brief Moments (Canyon Bird Recording)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:57

5

Background Music for Massage (Memories), Natural Sleep Rain

Autogenic Training Channel

3:45

6

Mysteries Within (Lost in the Clouds)

Autogenic Training Channel

3:29

7

Passing Rain (Relaxing Hang Drum Sounds)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:25

8

Hibernia Sleep (Background Spa Music) (Tropical Forest)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:41

9

Spa

Autogenic Training Channel

3:45

10

Pads of Redemption (Deep Mind Reset) with Looping Waves

Autogenic Training Channel

3:45

11

Easy Listening (Pan Art Meditation)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:41

12

Drum Relief (Perfectly Good)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:41

13

Slumbering (Soothing Spa Music) (Ocean Waves)

Autogenic Training Channel

3:45

14

Contemplation (Soul in Hypnosis)

Autogenic Training Channel

2:25

15

Mind Affinity (Lake District) (Peaceful Night)

Autogenic Training Channel

4:01

16

Handpan Melody (Restful Guitar)

Autogenic Training Channel

3:13

