Альбом
Постер альбома Smooth Saxophone Music

Smooth Saxophone Music

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

Somechill Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Smooth Saxophone Music

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:27

2

Red Journey

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:26

3

East River

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:30

4

Night Despondency

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:20

5

Under the Moonlight

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:10

6

Inquisitive Shade

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:28

7

Alien

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:17

8

Baby with a Jazz Melody

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:08

9

Unlamented Spring

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:22

10

Tuesday's Remark

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:14

11

Story for the Road

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:09

12

November Strategy

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:11

13

River

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:24

14

I've Got a Crush On You

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:24

15

Lower East

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:13

16

Whimsical Encounter

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:27

17

Come with Me

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:15

18

Someday Know

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:13

19

Seattle Fall

Saxophone Smooth Jazz Channel

3:20

