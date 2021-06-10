Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Indie Folk Jazz 2021

The Best of Indie Folk Jazz 2021

John Devson

Explosive Jazz Atmosphere  • Фолк  • 2021

1

The Best of Indie Folk Jazz 2021

John Devson

3:40

2

Tribal Wave

John Devson

4:00

3

Coming Back

John Devson

3:06

4

Day of Dreamt with You

John Devson

4:00

5

The End of Story

John Devson

3:28

6

Morning Light

John Devson

4:06

7

I'm Feel Like Home

John Devson

4:15

8

Love Separation

John Devson

3:48

9

However Long

John Devson

3:17

10

Blue and Purple

John Devson

4:00

11

The River of My Soul

John Devson

4:31

12

Old Ferry Road

John Devson

2:31

13

Indie Ballad

John Devson

3:22

14

All We Need

John Devson

3:32

15

Lost on You

John Devson

3:48

