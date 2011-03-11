Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Come Fly With Me

Come Fly With Me

Frank Sinatra

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Come Fly With Me

Frank Sinatra

3:22

2

Let’s Get Away From It All

Frank Sinatra

2:13

3

It’s Nice To Go Trav’ling

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

3:55

4

Around The World

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

3:23

5

Chicago

Frank Sinatra

2:14

6

Autumn In New York

Frank Sinatra

4:40

7

The Brooklyn Bridge

Frank Sinatra

2:38

8

Stars Fell On Alabama

Frank Sinatra

2:39

9

Blue Hawaii

Frank Sinatra

2:46

10

Moonlight In Vermont

Frank Sinatra

3:36

11

Tennessee Newsboy (The Newsboy Blues)

Frank Sinatra

2:36

12

Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy

Frank Sinatra

2:40

13

Anytime, Anywhere

Frank Sinatra

2:48

14

South Of The Border

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

2:54

15

Brazil

Frank Sinatra

3:05

16

It Happened In Monterey

Frank Sinatra

2:37

17

Isle Of Capri

Frank Sinatra

2:32

18

They Came To Cordura

Frank Sinatra

3:02

19

Azure-Te (Paris Blues)

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

2:44

20

On The Road To Mandalay

Frank Sinatra

3:32

21

French Foreign Legion

Frank Sinatra

2:04

22

April In Paris

Frank Sinatra

2:51

23

Come Back To Sorrento (Torna A Surriento)

Frank Sinatra

2:18

24

London By Night

Frank Sinatra

3:35

25

I’ve Got The World On A String

Frank Sinatra

2:13

26

Ain’tcha Ever Comin’ Back?

Frank SinatraThe Pied Pipers

2:52

27

You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To

Frank Sinatra

2:03

