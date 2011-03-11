Слушатели
Frank Sinatra
1
Come Fly With Me
2
Let’s Get Away From It All
3
It’s Nice To Go Trav’ling
4
Around The World
5
Chicago
6
Autumn In New York
7
The Brooklyn Bridge
8
Stars Fell On Alabama
9
Blue Hawaii
10
Moonlight In Vermont
11
Tennessee Newsboy (The Newsboy Blues)
12
Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy
13
Anytime, Anywhere
14
South Of The Border
15
Brazil
16
It Happened In Monterey
17
Isle Of Capri
18
They Came To Cordura
19
Azure-Te (Paris Blues)
20
On The Road To Mandalay
21
French Foreign Legion
22
April In Paris
23
Come Back To Sorrento (Torna A Surriento)
24
London By Night
25
I’ve Got The World On A String
26
Ain’tcha Ever Comin’ Back?
Frank SinatraThe Pied Pipers
27
You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
My Way
Close to You
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1
