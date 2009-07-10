Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Very Best Of

The Very Best Of

Little Richard

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Tutti Frutti

Little Richard

2:30

2

Long Tall Sally

Little Richard

2:11

3

Good Golly Miss Molly

Little Richard

2:14

4

Rip It Up

Little Richard

2:30

5

Ready Teddy

Little Richard

2:09

6

Slippin’ And Slidin’ - Peepin’ And Hidin’

Little Richard

2:44

7

She’s Got It

Little Richard

2:28

8

Lucille

Little Richard

2:32

9

Send Me Some Lovin'

Little Richard

2:20

10

Heebie Jeebies

Little Richard

2:13

11

Keep A Knockin'

Little Richard

2:14

12

Jenny, Jenny

Little Richard

2:04

13

All Around The World

Little Richard

2:28

14

Miss Ann

Little Richard

2:20

15

Can't Believe You Wanna Leave

Little Richard

2:29

16

I’m Just A Lonely Guy

Little Richard

2:40

17

The Girl Can't Help It

Little Richard

2:30

