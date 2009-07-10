The Very Best Of

Слушатели
Little Richard
1
Tutti Frutti
2
Long Tall Sally
3
Good Golly Miss Molly
4
Rip It Up
5
Ready Teddy
6
Slippin’ And Slidin’ - Peepin’ And Hidin’
7
She’s Got It
8
Lucille
9
Send Me Some Lovin'
10
Heebie Jeebies
11
Keep A Knockin'
12
Jenny, Jenny
13
All Around The World
14
Miss Ann
15
Can't Believe You Wanna Leave
16
I’m Just A Lonely Guy
17
The Girl Can't Help It
Taxi Blues
Always
Little Richard: The Beginning
The Fabulous Little Richard
