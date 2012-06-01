"Make Mine A Double" - Two Great Albums For The Price Of One

Слушатели
The Everly Brothers
1
Bye Bye Love
2
'Til - I Kissed You
3
Roving Gambler
4
This Little Girl Of Mine
5
Should We Tell Him
6
Hey Doll Baby
7
That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine
8
Long Time Gone
9
Be-Bop-A-Lula
10
Devoted To You
11
Oh So Many Years
12
Problems
13
I Wonder If I Care As Much
14
Bird Dog
15
Claudette
16
Wake Up Little Susie
17
All I Have To Do Is Dream
18
Down In The Willow Garden
19
Lightning Express
20
Who's Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet
21
Barbara Allen
22
I’m Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail
23
Rocking Alone - In An Old Rocking Chair
24
Kentucky
25
Put My Little Shoes Away
Instant Party!
The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers
Christmas with the Everly Brothers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers
